The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ricochet makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

Ali and Ricochet lock up. Ali locks in a waist-lock on Ricochet. Ricochet reverses it into a wrist-lock on Ali. Ali takes Ricochet to the mat with a wrist-lock of his own. Ali eventually uppercuts Ricochet in the corner. Ali chops the chest of Ricochet. Ricochet strikes Ali several times. Ali pushes Ricochet. Ricochet connects with a knee strike to Ali. Ricochet hits a German Suplex on Ali. Ricochet pins Ali for a two count. Ali connects with a back elbow to Ricochet. Ali goes for a Tornado DDT from off the second rope, Ricochet catches him and blocks it. Ricochet attempts a Suplex, Ali gets out of it. Ricochet sends Ali into the corner. Ricochet clotheslines Ali. Ricochet attempts to grab Ali by the foot, Ali’s boot comes off. Ali rolls Ricochet up for the three count with his hand on the ropes for leverage.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan & Cesaro defeating Seth Rollins & Jey Uso.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Charlotte Flair defeating Mandy Rose.

Drew Gulak makes his entrance. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Gulak backs Tozawa to the ropes. They lock up again. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Gulak. Gulak reverses it into a waist-lock of his own on Tozawa. Tozawa locks in a wrist-lock on Gulak. Gulak takes Tozawa to the mat with a wrist-lock of his own. Gulak eventually goes for a Superplex on Tozawa. Tozawa strikes Gulak to send him to the mat from off the second rope. Tozawa goes for a Senton from off the top rope, Gulak catches him and locks in the GuLock. Tozawa taps out to give Gulak the submission win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre.