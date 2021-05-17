Mustafa Ali is shown looking at his phone after the usual WWE signature. Highlights of Ali’s last two encounters with Ricochet on Main Event are mixed in as he sends a text message. A car is shown pulling up to a stoplight, it’s Ricochet. Ricochet looks at his phone and reads a text message from Ali that says “Run it back,” Ricochet smiles before turning around and speeding off.

The Main Event opening video package kicks off the show. Naomi (with Lana) makes her entrance as Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. Nikki Cross makes her entrance.

Nikki Cross vs. Naomi

Cross and Naomi shake hands before locking up. Naomi pushes Cross to the corner. Naomi takes Cross to the mat with a headlock takeover. Cross eventually hits a jaw-breaker on Naomi. Naomi connects with a running leg to the face of Cross. Cross rolls out of the ring. Cross gets up on the apron. Cross drives her shoulder into Naomi from the apron. Cross connects with a knee to the face of Naomi. Cross rolls Naomi up for a two count. Naomi drops a knee on Cross. Naomi hits a Leg Drop on Cross and pins her for a two count. Naomi locks her legs around Cross in a submission before Cross rolls backward in a pin attempt for a two count to break it. Cross hits a modified neck-breaker on Naomi. Cross hits a Seated Senton on Naomi before pinning her for a two count. Cross goes for a Bulldog, Naomi blocks it and hits a springboard kick to the face of Cross from the second rope. Namoi pins Cross for a two count. Namoi hits a back-brakes on Cross and pins her for another two count. Naomi goes for a Bulldog, Cross sends her on to the second rope. Cross hit a neck-breaker on Naomi. Cross pins Naomi for the win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring a physical altercation between Cesaro and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka with Charlotte Flair on commentary.

Ricochet and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

They lock up. Ali locks in a headlock on Ricochet. Ali pushes Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet hits a shoulder block on Ali. Ricochet eventually hits a neck-breaker from off the top rope on Ali. Ricochet pins Ali, Ali gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the count. Ricochet and Ali fight on the apron. Ricochet sit on the top turnbuckle. Ali hits a modified suplex on Ricochet to the ringside area. The referee counts both men out.

Winner: Double Count Out

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman attacking Drew McIntyre.