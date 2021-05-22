The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lady Rose & Dana Brooke make their entrance as Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. Naomi and Lana make their entrance.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Naomi & Lana

Brooke and Lana lock up. Brooke takes Lana to the mat with a headlock takeover. Lana sends Brooke to the ropes. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Lana. Rose eventually backs Lana to the corner. Rose drives her shoulder into Lana several times. Rose connects with a knee Lana. Brooke is tagged back in. Brooke hits a neck-breaker on Lana. Naomi breaks a pin attempt by Brooke on Lana. Naomi sends Rose to the apron. Naomi kicks Rose on the side of the head to send her to ringside. Brooke sends Naomi out of the ring. Lana rolls Brooke up for a two count. Brooke strikes Lana. Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Brooke goes for a splash, Lana gets out of the way, Brooke rolls through. Lana kicks Brooke. Naomi is tagged in. Naomi kicks Brooke. Naomi & Lana hit a double face-buster on Brooke. Naomi pins Brooke for the three count.

Winners: Naomi & Lana

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Tamina Snuka & Natalya defeating Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Asuka defeating Charlotte Flair.

Mansoor and Cedric Alexander make their entrances.

Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander takes Mansoor to the mat with a waist-lock. Alexander locks in another waist-lock on Mansoor. Mansoor reverses it into a wrist-lock on Alexander. Alexander takes Mansoor to the mat once more with a fireman’s carry. Mansoor eventually hits a Spinning DDT on Alexander. Mansoor pins Alexander for a two count. Mansoor ascends the turnbuckles. Alexander goes after Mansoor and clubs his back. Mansoor elbows Alexander in the face to send him to the mat. Mansoor goes for a Moonsault, Alexander moves out of the way as Mansoor lands on his feet. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver on Mansoor. Alexander pins Mansoor for a two count. Alexander runs towards Mansoor in the corner. Mansoor gets out of the way. Mansoor hits a a Jumping Neck-Breaker on Alexander from the apron. Mansoor pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Kofi Kingston defeating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.