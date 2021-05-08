The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ricochet makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Corey Graves check in on commentary. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance. This is a rematch from last week. Ali won last week.

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

Ricochet dropkicks Ali. Ricochet strikes and chops Ali. Ricochet ducks a clothesline attempt by Ali. Ricochet hits a Cross-Body on Ali. Ricochet eventually ascends the turnbuckles. Ricochet strikes Ali as he approaches him. Ali ascends the turnbuckles as well. Ricochet pushes Ali off the top turnbuckle. Ali backflips to his feet from the top turnbuckle. Ricochet hits a Shooting Star Cross-Body on Ali. Ricochet hurts his knee in the process. Ricochet strikes and kicks Ali. Ali ducks a clothesline attempt from Ricochet. Ricochet clotheslines Ali. Ricochet hits a Dragon Suplex on Ali. Ricochet pins Ali for a two count. Ricochet briefly gets Ali up on his shoulders into a Fireman’s Carry position before his knee gives out on him. Ali kicks Ricochet’s knee. Ricochet rolls Ali up and gets a two count before the referee sees that he has his feet on the second rope for leverage. Ricochet reverses it into a rollup of his own on Ali and gets the three count with his own hand on the bottom rope for leverage.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Daniel Bryan.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation involving Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Jeff Hardy makes his entrance. Jinder Mahal (with Veer & Shanky) makes his entrance.

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

Hardy runs towards Mahal. Hardy strikes Mahal several times in the corner. Mahal pushes Hardy. Mahal kicks Hardy in the face to send him to the mat. Hardy eventually hits a jaw-breaker on Mahal. Hardy strikes Mahal. Mahal pushes Hardy to the corner. Hardy clotheslines Mahal. Mahal clubs the back of Hardy. Hardy ducks a clothing attempt by Mahal. Hardy hits an Inverted Atomic Drop on Mahal. Hardy hits a basement dropkick on Mahal. Hardy pins Mahal for a two count. Hardy attempts to send Mahal to the corner, Mahal reverses it and sends Hardy to the corner. Mahal runs towards Hardy, Hardy connects with a back elbow to Mahal. Hardy goes for Whisper In The Wind, Mahal gets out of the way as Hardy crashes to the mat. Mahal connects with a running knee to the face on Hardy. Mahal hits the Khallas on Hardy. Mahal pins Hardy for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Braun Strowman.