* What’s next from Charlotte Flair and SmackDown official Sonya Deville, and will Flair go after RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

* RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles make their first TV appearances since WrestleMania 37, will defend against The New Day in their rematch

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face either Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, will address Strowman being added to the WrestleMania Backlash match

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Lana and Naomi