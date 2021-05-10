Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Elias, Jaxson Ryker and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton, Riddle and The New Day

* Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* The final RAW build for WrestleMania Backlash