Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro. We’re live from backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comes out of his locker room with a young woman on each arm. Three more women come out of the locker room and they all walk off together.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa as MVP welcomes us. He’s in the ring to introduce WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Out he comes with the women from backstage. Adnan Virk welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We get a video package on Lashley’s win over Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash last night.

MVP says he told Lashley he had some surprises for him tonight, referring to the women. MVP hypes last night’s win and says Strowman is suffering from broken ribs while McIntyre was too beat up to get out of bed this morning. MVP says Lashley did everything he did last night while injured. Lashley shows us his fist with swollen knuckles. MVP says they’re swollen from pounding the faces of McIntyre and Strowman. Lashley says The Allmighty Era never ends, and MVP says we are witnessing it. MVP says Lashley was supposed to have the night off but they are issuing an Open Challenge for anyone who wants to face… the music interrupts and out comes McIntyre to a pop.

McIntyre hits the ring and comments on Lashley being a fighting champion. He then accepts the Open Challenge. MVP says Drew interrupted him before he finished. The Open Challenge is for anyone in the locker room, except for Drew and Braun. Fans boo. MVP tells Drew to get to the back of the line. Lashley and Drew start to fight but Drew rocks him and Lashley goes to the floor to regroup. The women keep screaming. MVP and Lashley yell from ringside with MVP telling Drew to get to the back of the line.

– Still to come, Elias vs. AJ Styles. Also, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will get their rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.