Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and MVP is waiting with a mic. He introduces WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and out he comes with 5 models. These are different from the women he came out with last Monday night. Lashley and his ladies march to the ring as Virk shows us a video package with highlights from last week’s RAW, showing how Lashley got into it with Drew McIntyre in the opening segment, and then lost the Non-Title Open Challenge match to Kofi Kingston.

The models are booing the video and MVP has to calm them. MVP calls for a loud round of applause for Lashley. They go on about how life is great and MVP brings up a dark cloud hanging over them. That bitter, crass dark cloud has a name and it’s Drew McIntyre. Fans pop for Drew’s name. Lashley talks about beating Drew at WrestleMania 37, then beating Drew and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, so it’s a no-go for Drew, we don’t want to see him anymore. MVP says they tried to move on from Drew by issuing the Open Challenge last week and Kofi Kingston thought he was worthy, but the dark cloud Drew had to show up again. The music interrupts and out comes Drew to the stage.

Drew says his business is getting back the WWE Title. He says he would’ve won at WrestleMania if it weren’t for MVP, and would’ve won at Backlash if it weren’t for Braun. Drew wants his one-on-one title shot and deep down he thinks Lashley wants the match also, to prove to himself once and for all that he is the #1 Superstar on RAW. Drew, who is in the ring now, says he could be wrong, maybe deep down Lashley knows he doesn’t measure up to Drew and doesn’t have the balls. Drew asks the models if Lashley has the bells. Drew brings up the loss to Kofi last week. Lashley argues about the match and they have words. The music interrupts and out comes The New Day – Kofi with Xavier Woods.