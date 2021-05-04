As noted earlier, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song during his match against Daniel Bryan on last week’s SmackDown.

On Monday, the WWE Music YouTube channel uploaded the official entrance theme. The theme, titled “Head of the Table,” will soon be available for purchase via iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

Anthony Mirabella, who works for WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel, indicated on social media that he and his partners are responsible for The Tribal Chief’s new entrance theme.

You can listen to the full version below: