Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match will open the show

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled due to Wolfe’s “stomach bug” – will Marcel Barthel or Fabian Aichner replace him?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango in a non-title match