Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed will address fans

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Finn Balor in the main event

* Franky Monet makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut

* Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase appears for a “Million Dollar Face-Off” with Cameron Grimes