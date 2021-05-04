Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by the return of Finn Balor.

This will be Balor’s first appearance since losing the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. There is no word yet on what Balor will be doing.

Tonight’s show will also feature a Street Fight for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defending against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way. There will also be a Falls Count Anywhere match with Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Finn Balor makes first appearance since Takeover

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

* Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

