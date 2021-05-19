WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from the company.

There is no word yet on exactly what led to the departure, but PWInsider reports that he was released earlier today.

Younger had been signed to WWE since 2014 after an in-ring career on the indies, and once worked as head referee of NXT. There had been some concern for Drake in recent months as he found himself wrapped up in controversy due to his political beliefs, and how he brought that to work.

NXT referee Jake Clemons has also been released. He signed with the company in October 2020 after being a referee on the indies for the past 11 years.

It was noted by PWInsider and John Pollock that there were other cuts made today, but no names have been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates.