The WWE UK office reportedly lost one of its most influential employees on Tuesday.

As noted, WWE let go of more than 35 office employees on Tuesday as several departments are being consolidated into one, to be ran by Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, with help from President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. The divisions hit the hardest included Advanced Media Group, WWE Studios, and the international offices. You can click here, here and here for our previous reports on the cuts, why the divisions were combined, comments from key players, and more.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that Dan Humphreys is gone from the WWE UK office in London. Humphreys was one of the most influential staffers to leave this week. He most recently worked as the International Vice President of Communications, and led PR for WWE globally. Dan had been with WWE since September 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

It was noted that key figures were also let go from WWE offices in Japan, Germany and India this week. WWE’s international offices reportedly lost a “large portion” of their staff with the cuts made on Tuesday.

Regarding the international layoffs, it was reported on Tuesday how Khan, in another show of his growing power within WWE, is to personally oversee the international offices moving forward. Khan will oversee the international offices to keep them in closer alignment with WWE HQ here in the United States. One of the key layoffs confirmed on Tuesday was Jay Rosenstock, who had worked as WWE’s Executive Vice President of International. Rosenstock was responsible for overseeing WWE’s eight international regional managers, but Khan will now handle those duties.

The updated list of key layoffs now looks like this: former International Vice President of Communications Dan Humphreys, after close to 6 years with the company; former WWE Advanced Media Group Executive Vice President Jaylar Donlan, after more than 8 years with the company; former Senior Vice President of Production Brian Pellegatto, after just under 9 years with the company; former Executive Vice President of International Jay Rosenstock, after just under 2 years with the company; former Vice President of Media Operations Makham Nolana, after just over 2 years with the company; former Content Director James Wortman, after 11 years with the company.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE layoffs.