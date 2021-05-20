A new Peacock commercial for upcoming WWE Network content has revealed the first look at the upcoming WWE Untold documentary on The Nexus.

We noted a few weeks back how former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) revealed that he had filmed interview footage for the documentary. The commercial seen below includes a shot of WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett discussing the night The Nexus attacked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on the June 22, 2019 RAW.

“If you take it easy on me tonight, I promise you I will fire you in the ring,” Barrett recalled McMahon saying to him.

There is still no word on when the Nexus doc will premiere.

The new WWE Network promo also seems to confirm that Money In the Bank will air after Hell In a Cell. The HIAC pay-per-view has been announced for June 20, and it was rumored that MITB would take place on July 18. The promo seen below lists Money In the Bank after Hell In a Cell. It also looks like Extreme Rules is now confirmed for October, the month that Hell In a Cell usually takes place in.

The promo lists the following order of pay-per-view events, but does not confirm any dates: Hell In a Cell, Money In the Bank, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, TLC, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Network also confirms the return of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries for season two, with interviews by Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, among others. Season one premiered in February 2020 and featured six episodes.

The new WWE Network promo also advertised the Superfan documentary that was revealed back in April. Shows that have already premiered are also promoted, including the WWE Icons episode on WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, The Miz’s WWE 24 documentary, and the WWE Untold doc on The Two Dudes With Attitudes.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the commercial below: