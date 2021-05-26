WWE’s RAW and SmackDown have made the list of 100 most-watched TV shows of 2020-2021 from Variety.

Variety has released their annual list of most-watched TV shows of the year, based on total viewers and the 18-49 key demographic, using the most recent live+7 ratings, which include 7 days worth of DVR and video on-demand usage.

RAW on the USA Network and SmackDown on FOX tied with other shows for the #82 spot with a 0.7 rating. SmackDown drew 946,000 viewers in the key demo, while RAW finished with 847,000 viewers in the key demo.

NBC’s Young Rock, produced by and based on the life of former WWE Champion The Rock, tied with other shows for the #62 spot with a 0.9 rating. Young Rock finished with 1.136 million viewers.

RAW and SmackDown did not make Variety’s list of top 100 shows of 2020-2021 based on just total viewers. Young Rock ranked #80 with 3.847 million viewers.

Variety also listed the 10 most-watched broadcast networks of 2020-2021, based on total viewers. FOX ranked #4 with 4.174 million viewers, down 33% from the year before. FOX also made the list of top-rated broadcast networks of 2020-2021, based on the 18-49 key demo. The home of SmackDown ranked #1 with 1.367 million viewers, but still down 37% from the week before.