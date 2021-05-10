Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the go-home build for next Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, just days before they do battle with Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat at the pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Elias, Jaxson Ryker and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton, Riddle and The New Day

* Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* The final RAW build for WrestleMania Backlash

