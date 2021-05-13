WWE is reportedly scheduled to hold ticketed live events in July.

It was just reported by the Mat Men Podcast, which recently broke the story on WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights, that WWE has main roster live events planned for July 16 – July 19.

No other details were provided, but it looks like SmackDown may be the first main roster WWE TV show to return with fans as July 16 is on a Friday. This has not been confirmed, but Saturday and Sunday could be non-televised live events, while the Monday, July 19 date could be a live RAW with fans in attendance.

It was recently reported that WWE had talks about possibly holding a set of weekend live events as a test for the return to touring. If true, this July 16 – July 19 weekend tour could fit that description.

WWE officials have indicated that they will make a full return to touring some time in the second half of this year.

Besides WrestleMania 37, the last main roster WWE TV show to be held in a regular setting was the March 9, 2020 RAW show from Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena, while the last main roster pay-per-view to be held in a regular setting was the Elimination Chamber event on March 8, 2020 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The last main roster non-televised live event was the March 7, 2020 RAW event from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Stay tuned for updates.