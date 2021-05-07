Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Tonight’s Throwback WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a throwback-style intro video. We cut to a classic opening video with The Rock and others featured. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro goes off. There’s throwback theme music and graphics. The SmackDown fist is also there on an updated set. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and he’s at ringside with Pat McAfee, who is dressed like a young WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. They lead us to a look back at the August 26, 1999 SmackDown main event between The Rock and Triple H, which was the first main event of SmackDown. They tout how there have been 1,133 SmackDown episodes in a row. Cole says we will make more magic tonight.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they stop on the stage and Reigns raises the title to pyro.

We get a Progressive-sponsored look back at how Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in last week’s Career vs. Title match. Reigns raises the title in the ring now as more pyro goes off. Heyman takes the mic and says Reigns has asked him to eulogize the career of Bryan, which we will do so with a ten-bell salute. Heyman tells the time-keeper that his help is not needed as they will do this their way. Heyman, Uso and Reigns bow their heads as Heyman “dings!” 10 times. Fans boo and now chant “you suck!” at the heels.

Reigns says unlike Bryan, he’s a man of his word and did what he said he would do. He puts everything on his back and carries it, and because of this we should acknowledge him, celebrate him, thank him, because he always gives everyone what they want… the fans, FOX, SmackDown, even Bryan. Reigns says Bryan didn’t want to be here so he smashed him, pinned him and got rid of him. Reigns goes on and says we’ve replaced Bryan, with someone who will certainly acknowledge him. The music hits and out comes Jimmy Uso making his return from injury.

Jimmy hits the ring and celebrates with his brother, then Reigns, even Heyman. The celebration is interrupted by Cesaro. He comes to the stage and says you can never replace Bryan, no offense to Jimmy. Cesaro says he has no time tonight for Reigns because he has to focus on the match with Seth Rollins, which is more important than… Rollins suddenly attacks from behind and they brawl to the ringside area. Producers and officials come down to break things up. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long to interrupt, playa.

Long announces that Adam Pearce has granted him some power, and if Cesaro can beat Rollins tonight, he will earn the title shot against Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. Holla, holla! Reigns attacks Cesaro from behind from the ring, and Rollins follows up by tossing Cesaro into the steel steps. Rollins brings Cesaro in the ring and beats him down in the corner as fans boo. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get an old school ICOPRO style promo.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Back from the break and Seth Rollins is unloading on Cesaro. The Usos watch from ringside. Rollins keeps control and nails an early Slingblade for a 2 count.

Rollins goes on and hits a flying knee for another close 2 count. Rollins takes it out and sends Cesaro into the barriers. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching backstage. Cesaro tries to mount offense back in the ring now but Rollins kicks the knee out and keeps control for another pin attempt. Cesaro ends up overpowering Rollins with a big suplex of his own.

Cesaro with big uppercuts from corner to corner. The Neutralizer and the Cesaro Swing are blocked but Cesaro keeps control. Rollins sends Cesaro to the apron off another block. Cesaro rocks him and goes to the top. Jey distracts from the apron and Rollins runs up to the top, nailing a huge superplex, holding it into a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. More back and forth with Cesaro fighting back and staying in it as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro slams Rollins for 2. Rollins rolls him over for a close 2 count. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter applied now. He goes to turn it into the Crossface but Rollins counters with a neckbreaker. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Cesaro avoids it. Rollins comes right back and levels Cesaro for another close 2 count.

Cesaro with more offense. He goes for a super Gutwrench suplex from the top but it’s blocked. Rollins follows up with a Buckle Bomb but Cesaro comes out of the corner with a big clothesline and they both go down. Cesaro with strikes as The Usos look on. Rollins fights back but Cesaro uppercuts him. Rollins launches Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Rollins rolls out as Jimmy Uso distracts the referee. Rollins tells Jey Uso he’s not Reigns so stay out of his business.

Rollins rolls Cesaro back in and then drops Jey. Jimmy comes over and superkicks Rollins. Cesaro launches himself from the ring to the floor, taking Uso down. Cesaro brings Rollins back in and hits the Neutralizer in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and earn the title shot at WrestleMania Backlash.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Universal Title: Cesaro

– After the match, The Usos are upset at ringside as Cesaro begins to celebrate. We see Reigns and Heyman watching backstage. Cesaro continues celebrating as we go to commercial.