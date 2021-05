Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The latest build for Hell In a Cell

* The Usos team up for the first time since March 2020 vs. The Street Profits

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defend against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a WrestleMania Backlash rematch