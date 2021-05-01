Friday’s SmackDown, which featured Daniel Bryan challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, drew an average of 1.923 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.875 million viewers, while hour two increased to 1.971 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 for the night with the NFL Draft on ABC.

WWE had loaded Friday’s SmackDown with two title matches due to competition from the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft aired on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network in addition to ABC.

If the number holds up, it would be down 9.3% in viewership from last Friday’s SmackDown, which drew an average of 2.121 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., MacGyver, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and the NFL Draft. Blue Bloods topped the night with 6.154 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday afternoon.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic