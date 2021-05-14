Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

WWE has also announced that Cesaro and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make “one last stand” before their title match on Sunday.

It’s believed that Reckoning (Mia Yim) will make her blue brand debut on tonight’s show, but that has not been confirmed. She was reportedly scheduled to debut last week but the debut was delayed due to time constraints. The latest Aleister Black vignette was also nixed from last week’s show, and should air this week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown