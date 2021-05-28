Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

Tonight’s match will be the first time The Usos have teamed up since the March 27, 2020 SmackDown episode.

It’s believed that the first blue brand match for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will be announced on tonight’s show as well.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.