Friday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for the pay-per-view with Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event, drew an average of 1.917 million viewers on FOX, according to @SportsTVRatings.

This final number is up 6.5% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.80 million viewers. This number is down 16% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.282 million viewers for the Throwback SmackDown episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, but we do not have data for the 25-54 and 18-34 demos. Last week’s Throwback SmackDown drew a 0.65 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.76 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.43 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the second-lowest audience for the show this year, behind the February 12 episode, which aired during the week of the impeachment hearings. Friday’s SmackDown also drew the lowest 18-49 key demo rating for SmackDown on FOX since the July 3, 2020 episode.

Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 16% from last week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 32.3% from last week.

Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 6.1% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 12% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that the same week last year is when WWE was taping shows from the Performance Center with no fans, at a time when all shows were on the decline.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode