WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream is back in the news after being out of the spotlight for several months.

It was reported earlier this week that Dream was backstage at the Yuengling Center for Monday’s WWE RAW show, but that he was never booked to appear.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dream has also been back at the WWE Performance Center this week. It’s interesting to note that he has been back around at the Performance Center because he had been away for some time.

There is still no word on why Dream was at RAW, or if WWE has plans to bring him back to TV any time soon. However, this new report indicates that he is back training at the Performance Center.

Dream has not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.

