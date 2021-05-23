WWE requested the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Trademark Trial, and Appeal Board a fifth extension as it looks to negotiate a settlement with Stone Cold, LLC, according to Heel By Nature.

“The parties are actively engaged in negotiations for the settlement of this matter. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. requests that this proceeding be suspended for 60 days to allow the parties to continue their settlement efforts,” WWE wrote in their request, which was granted.

NFL player Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) owns a soda line, Stone Cold Jones, and WWE believes it is too close to the trademarks they have — “Stone Cold Steve Austin” and “Stone Cold.”

Last September, WWE initially filed a complaint about the soda line.

Stone Cold, LLC responded that Chris Jones is widely recognized by the Stone Cold moniker and there would be no confusion with WWE’s trademark.