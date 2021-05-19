WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams special will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Wednesday, June 2.

The limited-series launch will coincide with WWE Tag Team Week, which will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the WWE Tag Team Titles. Tag Team Week will feature various happenings across WWE’s social media channels from Monday, May 31 – Sunday, June 6.

The 50 Greatest Tag Teams will be hosted by WWE NXT Superstars Tyler Breeze and Fandango, and will be narrated by Matt Camp. There will be 5 episodes with a new episode dropping each Wednesday until the #1-ranked tag team is revealed on the final episode, which airs June 30.

The 50 Greatest Tag Teams is the second installment of The 50 Greatest series from WWE, which premiered earlier this year. The first installment focused on WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars. You can click here for that full list.

