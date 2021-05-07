The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view may be held earlier than usual.

WWE usually holds SummerSlam in late August but now @Wrestlevotes reports that if things work out a certain way, the biggest show of the summer may be held earlier than usual this year as WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff to a “return to touring” for the company.

There is still no word on the SummerSlam location but word now is that there are 3 or 4 locations that are on the table, with 1 of those having better odds than the others, for what it’s worth. It was previously reported that WWE was considering an outdoor stadium setting in Phoenix, Arizona or somewhere in Texas as a potential location for the big pay-per-view in August.

SummerSlam is expected to be the next WWE event to be held with live fans in the crowd.

