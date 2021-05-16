The WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz