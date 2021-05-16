Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania Backlash Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Title
Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)
Lumberjack Match
Damian Priest vs. The Miz