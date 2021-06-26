The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Bronson Reed vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Reed locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak sends Reed to the ropes. Reed collides with Gulak, sending Gulak to the mat. Reed eventually clotheslines Gulak. Reed gets Gulak up on his shoulders before hitting a Fireman’s Carry on him. Reed ascends the turnbuckles. Reed hits a Splash from off the top rope on Gulak. Reed pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in a Hell In A Cell Match to retain his title.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

Shelton Benjamin makes his entrance. NXT Champion Karrion Kross makes his first entrance in the WWE ThunderDome, which is not nearly as great as his NXT entrance.

Karrion Kross vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Kross backs Benjamin into the corner. They lock up again. Benjamin briefly locks in a headlock before switching to a waist-lock on Kross. Benjamin takes Kross to the mat with the waist-lock. Benjamin eventually hits a Modified Suplex on Kross. Benjamin hits a spin-kick on Kross.

Benjamin pins Kross for a two count. Benjamin goes for a T-Bone Suplex, Kross elbows Benjamin to get out of it. Benjamin runs towards Kross in the corner, Kross gets his boot up. Kross locks in the Kross Jacket on Benjamin. The referee calls for the bell with the submission.

Winner: Karrion Kross

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Xavier Woods in Hell In A Cell Match.