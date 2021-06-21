AEW has announced a Pittsburgh homecoming for Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.
AEW will return to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh for two nights in early August. A live Dynamite taping will be held on Wednesday, August 11, while a live Rampage taping will be held on Friday, August 13.
This will be the Rampage premiere on TNT.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am ET.
Stay tuned for more. You can see AEW’s announcement below, along with a tweet from Baker:
