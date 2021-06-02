AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match will see Christian Cage and Jungle Boy go up against Private Party.

The match was set up during Sunday’s Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing when Cage turned on Matt Hardy and eliminated him. Jungle Boy ended up winning the match by eliminating Cage, earning a match against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in two weeks.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s Dynamite episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with the announcement on the new tag team match:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party with Matt Hardy

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match

* Mark Henry will make his first appearance on Dynamite

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker celebrates her title in over Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing