* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

* Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight

* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds

* Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake

* Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander

* Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read

* Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page

* Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Rache Chanel