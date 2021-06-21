Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Vary Morales and Fuego Del Sol

* The Acclaimed vs. Baron Black and Tamilian Vineesh

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Ryzin and Kal Herro

* Jade Cargill vs. Robyn Renegage

* Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans

* Jungle Boy vs. Cezar Bononi

* Nyla Rose vs. Delmi Eno

* FTR vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

* Matt Hardy vs. Jora Joh

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

* Kris Statlander vs. Renee Michelle

* Varsity Blonds vs. Bums R’Us