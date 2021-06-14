Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds

* Aaron Solow and QT Marshall vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys

* Nyla Rose vs. Megan Bayne

* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch

* Shawn Spears vs. Falco

* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan

* Julia Hart vs. Dani Jordyn

* Orange Cassidy vs. Cameron Cole

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Arik Cannon and Kevin Blackwood

* Angelico vs. Mike Sydal

* Private Party vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo