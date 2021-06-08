Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Nyla Rose vs. Missa Kate

* Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne

* Tay Conti vs. Natalia Markova

* Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale

* Lance Archer vs. Zicky Dice

* Angelico vs. Matthew Justice

* Chaos Project vs. JP and Tommy Daily

* Cezar Bononi vs. Cyrus

* QT Marshall vs. Bear Bronson

* Aaron Solow vs. Sonny Kiss

* Marko Stunt vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, Stu Grayson) vs. Dan Barry, Justin Law and Kit Sackett

* Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. Sea Stars (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox)

* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal