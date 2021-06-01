Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Bear Bronson vs. Jungle Boy w/ Jurassic Express

* Diamante vs. Red Velvet

* The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) w/ Pretty Peter Avalon vs. The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn)

* TH2 & Serpentico vs. Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds

* Kris Statlander vs Robin Renegade