– Alex Marvez is backstage with the Varsity Blondes and Julia Hart. Marvez asks Brian Pillman Jr. about his confrontation with Miro on Dynamite. He says Miro found out that if he puts his hands on his friends, family and team, he’ll find out who Brian Pillman Jr. is. He says he’ll be going up against Bear Bronson tonight, but he’ll be seeing Miro in front of him tonight.

– Excalibur and Taz welcome us to another episode of AEW Dark. Taz is excited for Team Taz in action. Excalibur can’t wait to hear from Ricky Starks to talk about Brian Cage.

– Jake “The Snake” Roberts joins commentary.

Lance Archer vs. Rex Lawless

Archer walks out from the entrance ramp and attacks Lawless as Justin Roberts hurries his intro. Lawless tries a splash to slow Archer’s momentum, but Archer over powers him. Archer sets up Lawless up top and lariats him from behind.