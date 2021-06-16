AEW is headed to New York City.
AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on WFAN 660 this morning and announced that the company will make their NYC debut on Wednesday, September 22 for a live Dynamite show.
The event will take place from the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is a tennis stadium located in Queens, with a capacity of just under 24,000. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 16.
Stay tuned for more details on AEW in NYC.
. @TonyKhan just announced on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow https://t.co/qwxYj12w7h pic.twitter.com/maefWd4hvC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021