Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This week’s show was preempted on Wednesday due to the NBA Playoffs.

Below is the current lineup:

* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Christian Cage vs. Angelico

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega will blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega

* Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement in a segment with Tony Schiavone

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Hangman Page and 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Evil Uno

* Lance Archer will be in action for the first time since his loss to AEW TNT Champion Miro at Double Or Nothing

* Sting and Darby Allin will make an announcement on Allin’s tag team partner for the match against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* The Pinnacle will speak for the first time since their Stadium Stampede loss to The Inner Circle at Double Or Nothing