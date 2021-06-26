Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Santana and Ortiz mentor Konnan comes face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard for an in-ring interview
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo will speak before their June 30 match
* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match
* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson
* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander
* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jungle Boy (AEW World Championship)