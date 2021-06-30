Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. (If Kingston and Penta win, they earn a title shot)

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (AEW TNT Championship)

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event

* Chris Jericho on commentary