Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This week’s show was preempted on Wednesday due to the NBA Playoffs.

Be sure to join us tonight at 10 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow with Nick Comoroto vs. Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Darby Allin (Handicap Match)

* Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston, and Frankie Kazarian with Alex Abrahantes vs. Matt Jackson and The Good Brothers with Don Callis

* Jim Ross sits down with Andrade El Idolo

* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cezar Bononi with The Wingmen

* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager (MMA Rules Cage Fight)

* Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds vs. Penelope Ford