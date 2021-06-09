AEW has released their official rankings for the week of June 9, 2021.

The men’s rankings stayed the same this week with Jungle Boy at #1. He will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title on the June 26 edition of Saturday Night Dynamite.

The women’s rankings also stayed the same this week. Thunder Rosa kept her spot at #1.

The tag team rankings saw FTR and Private Party switch spots at #3 and #4. Also, Santana and Ortiz took the #5 spot from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, knocking them off the chart. The Varsity Blonds kept their #1 spot this week.

MEN’S RANKINGS FOR JUNE 9, 2021

1. Jungle Boy (2021 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 48-27-1, Last Week: #1)

2. “Hangman” Adam Page (2021 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 41-14, Last Week: #2)

3. Darby Allin (2021 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 33-14-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Jon Moxley (2021 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 41-8-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Orange Cassidy (2021 Singles Record: 8-1-1, Overall: 26-11-1, Last Week: #5)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (2021 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 14-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (2021 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 46-12, Last Week: Champion)

WOMEN’S RANKINGS FOR JUNE 9, 2021

1. Thunder Rosa (2021 Singles Record: 15-2, Overall: 21-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Tay Conti (2021 Singles Record: 15-3, Overall: 24-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Nyla Rose (2021 Singles Record: 11-2, Overall: 34-13, Last Week: #3)

4. Hikaru Shida (2021 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 39-9, Last Week: #4)

5. Leyla Hirsch (2021 Singles Record: 12-3, Overall: 16-7, Last Week: #5)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Britt Baker (2021 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 28-14, Last Week: Champion)

TAG TEAM RANKINGS FOR JUNE 9, 2021

1. The Varsity Blonds (2021 Tag Team Record: 13-4, Last Week: #1)

Griff Garrison (Overall: 20-23) Brian Pillman Jr. (Overall: 18-18)

2. The Acclaimed (2021 Tag Team Record: 10-3, Last Week: #2)

Anthony Bowens (Overall: 18-7) Max Caster (Overall: 26-11)

3. FTR (2021 Tag Team Record: 4-0, Last Week: #4)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 21-6) Cash Wheeler (Overall: 21-4)

4. Private Party (2021 Tag Team Record: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 24-29) Marq Quen (Overall: 25-28)

5. Santana and Ortiz (2021 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: N/A)

Santana (Overall: 24-18) Ortiz (Overall: 24-19)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (2021 Tag Team Record: 8-0, Last Week: Champions)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 39-16) Nick Jackson (Overall: 39-15)