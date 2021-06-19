The first teaser videos for AEW Rampage ran during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Rampage is set to begin on TNT on Friday, August 13 at 10 pm ET.

In the first video, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is featured with the tag line “Game On.” The second had numerous wrestlers including: Cody, AEW TNT Champion Miro, Hikaru Shida, Jungle Boy, Sting, and Jade Cargill.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan said Rampage will sometimes be live, and other times be taped after Dynamite.

AEW’s Friday night show is expected to move to TBS with Dynamite in 2022.

You can see tonight’s teasers below: