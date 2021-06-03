AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page is preparing to be a father.

Page took to Instagram this morning and announced that he and his wife Amanda are expecting their first child together. He shared an ultrasound photo and a new selfie with his wife.

“hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you,” Page wrote.

Hangman and Amanda have been married since 2016. Congratulations go out to the happy couple on becoming parents.

Page last wrestled at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, defeating Brian Cage in the opening match of the main card.

You can see Page’s full Instagram post below: