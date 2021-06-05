AEW star Dax Harwood has called out WWE for not inducting The Midnight Express and Jim Cornette into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While responding to a tweet from WWE Network’s official handle, Harwood wrote:

Put the Midnight Express w/ Jim Cornette in your Hall of Fame you cowards!!!!

WWE Network’s original tweet acknowledged the legendary rivalry between The Midnight Express and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express during the 1980s. The handle asked fans to pick between the two tag teams.

Although The Midnight Express enjoyed a ton of success across territories such as Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions, they never wrestled for the WWE. The most famous incarnation of the team was Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton, and later Eaton and Stan Lane.

As noted earlier, WWE is celebrating Tag Team Week all week long on Peacock, the WWE Network and all social/digital platforms.

See below for Harwood’s tweet: