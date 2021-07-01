AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Rebel picked up a victory over Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero on tonight’s Dynamite. Baker forced Guerrero to tap out after applying her submission, lockjaw.

At one point during the match, Rose went for a pin on Baker and Rebel ran over to break things up. Rebel slid into the pin and look to injure her leg or knee on the slide. She immediately told Rose something was up and Rose moved her towards the ropes. Rebel had to crawl her way to the corner where ringside doctors checked on her during the remainder of the match.

As seen in the video below, Rebel was carried to the back after the match. No word yet on the severity of the injury.

Wrestling Inc. wishes her a speedy recovery.

Baker is scheduled to defend her title against Rose at Fyter Fest (Night 2) on July 21.