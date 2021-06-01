Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view saw pro wrestling legend Sting wrestle his first in-ring match since 2015 as he and Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in tag team action.

The Stinger reportedly received a “huge pop” from other wrestlers in the locker room after returning backstage after the match, according to PWInsider. People in AEW were said to be impressed with Sting’s work during the match.

The match saw Sting, age 62, hit a Scorpion Death Drop on Sky to get the pin. Sting was also praised on social media by fans, who noted how good he looked in the ring. Sting’s performance was one of the hottest topics of discussion coming out of the entire pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for Sting moving forward, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.